Applications for Catapult Sustainability Leadership Scholarships now open

This year Catapult is delighted to be offering some scholarships to the Not for Profit sector on the 2022 Sustainability Leadership Programme (SLP). This programme gives you the skills, confidence and connections for your organisation, community and planet to thrive now and into the future. Australasia’s most comprehensive sustainability leadership programme is designed and delivered by Catapult in partnership with the Sustainable Business Council.

The SLP is for organisational leaders in a position to influence their organisation’s progress on environmental, social or economic sustainability. It is a hands-on, intensive and enjoyable experience that gives you the time and space to practise and apply new skills.

The scholarship is available to people working on social, environmental, or economic sustainability issues in the Not for Profit sector. The scholarship covers programme tuition (people need to make their own way to Wellington for the two-day workshop and cover accommodation costs). Applications are due by 25 February 2022.

Please share these links and let your Not for Profit contacts know:

Sustainability Leadership Programme website page https://catapult.co.nz/developing-leaders/sustainability-leadership-programme/

Scholarship page https://catapult.co.nz/developing-leaders/sustainability-leadership-programme/sustainability-leader-scholarships/

Here’s what some past SLP participants have said: