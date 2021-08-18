Covid-19 Links

The Australasian (NZ) Society of Association Executives (AuSAE) have promulgated these links which may be of use to non-profits during this time of uncertainty over Covid.

Unite against COVID-19 (covid19.govt.nz)

Alert Level 4 | What to do at alert level 4

Doing business at Alert Level 4 | Unite against COVID-19 (covid19.govt.nz)

COVID-19: Locations of interest | Ministry of Health NZ

Mental Wellbeing For You & Your Workplace — Mentemia  … including a very helpful podcast series

And this from the Tertiary Education Union:

