Not for Profit Reader Published

The Institute of Directors has created a very useful Not for Profit Reader which is available for free download.  

The pdf file contains “a collection of articles, insights and tools which will be useful to directors on NFP boards. The reader includes the National Action Plan for Community Governance, governance in charities and the impact of COVID-19 on the NFP sector.” 

Articles include:

  • A boost for community governance
  • Four priorities for NFO Boards
  • Annual Meetings and Covid 19
  • Governance in charities

 

