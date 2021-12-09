2022 New Zealand Charity Reporting Awards

Published by NFP Editor on

Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) advise that Entries are now being invited for the fifth annual New Zealand Charity Reporting Awards

Entries are now being invited for the fifth annual awards in 2022.

Charities have been required to apply the reporting standards issued by the External Reporting Board (XRB) since 2016. These were introduced to provide greater transparency and consistency in reporting in the charities sector.

This year we are combining Tiers 1 and 2, so there are three reporting categories and adding a Te Ao Māori Award as well as the Sustainability Award that was introduced last year.

Entries close 18 Feb 2022. <Full details>

