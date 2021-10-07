2021 New Zealand Cause Report

The 2021 NZ Cause Report has just been published by JBWere.

Head of JBWere New Zealand, Craig Patrick, says “We recognised the 2017 report met a need, and we were determined to publish an updated report, augmented with more analysis and insights. It takes many months to compile the data and to undertake the research to produce a report of this scale. We are committed to investing our resources to provide useful information to assist organisations deliver on their missions”.

Four years have passed since JBWere released its first New Zealand Cause Report, recognised now as a leading reference resource for Aotearoa New Zealand’s multidimensional charitable and broader for-purpose sector.

Considered a leading reference resource for Aotearoa New Zealand’s multidimensional charitable and broader for-purpose sector, the report provides an analysis of the environment in which charities and not-for-profit organisations operate, at a macro and detailed level including an in-depth examination of 19 different cause areas.

The sector was worth $12.1b to our GDP in 2018. It is the fabric of our society, playing a vital role in building healthy communities.

This latest work of JBWere Philanthropic Services compares the findings from the 2017 report, as well as provides interesting data and insights to the for-purpose sector to help them benchmark their organisations, inform their strategies and decisions. It also informs government, funders and donors in identifying gaps and evidence of greater need.

Written and published in the context of the country’s grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, the report contains a section speaking to the unfolding impacts of the virus and the relevance of the sector to meet the needs of the community.