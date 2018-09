The 2018 Global Trends in Giving Report has just been published.

The report is based upon a survey of over 6000 donors in 119 countries and summarises donor data across six continents It examines the impact of technology, gender, generation, ideology, religion, and donor size upon giving. The report also features data from 1,049 non-donors who share why they don’t give and whether they plan to in the future.

The report can be downloaded here (Registration is required)