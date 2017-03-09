Women in Governance Awards 2017

Governance New Zealand advise that  Nominations for the 2017 Women in Governance Awards close 10 April

“The national Women in Governance Awards programme recognises and celebrates innovation, excellence, creativity and commitment to diversity by both organisations and individuals.”

Announcement of the winners will be made at an Awards Gala Dinner on the evening of Thursday 18 May 2017 at the Novotel in Ellerslie, Auckland.

<Full Details including application form>

 

