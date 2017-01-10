Workshops, Seminars and other training

A selection of training etc offered. See also the Events Calendar

Sustainable Funding Express (Napier) – 8 February 2017

Sustainable Funding Express (Central Auckland) – 15 February 2017

Sustainable Funding Express (North Shore Auckland) – 15 February 2017

Conference: Sustainably Yours, Community Development and a Sustainable Future (Auckland) – 15-17 February 2017

Sustainable Funding Express (South Auckland) – 16 February 2017

Key Governance Challenges 2017: Governance New Zealand – 28 February 2017

-oOo-

AuSAE NZ Events

Institute of Directors – Not for profit governance essentials

Exult Workshops Calendar

On-line Governance Training Courses offered