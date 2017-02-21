Scholarships Announced – Catapult Leadership Programme

Catapult is providing four fully paid Community Scholarships on the Catapult Leadership programme for 2017. Each scholarship is worth more than $5,400 and there are four programmes a year.

Last year there were over 50 applications and the successful applicants were:

Scott Miller, CE, Volunteering New Zealand Tayyaba Khan, CE, ChangeMakers Refugee Forum Belinda van Eyndhoven, Manager Projects, Sustainable Business Council Jen Gibson, Operations Manager Lower Hutt, Kaibosh Food Rescue

Here’s what two of them had to say:

Absolutely life changing. The programme provided me with the tools, support and confidence to be a better leader in both my work and home life. Without a doubt the most practical, inspiring and fun programme I have ever attended.”

Belinda van Eyndhoven

“By attending the Catapult Leadership programme, I was equipped with a best-practice toolkit that I was immediately able to apply to increase my leadership effectiveness. This course is absolutely the best choice for new and existing leaders to improve themselves and their organisations.”

Scott Miller

Applications close on 28 February 2017

About the scholarship: http://www.catapult.co.nz/index.php?cID=355

About the Catapult Leadership programme :

http://www.catapult.co.nz/leadership-development/catapult-leadership-programme/