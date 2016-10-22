Reporting Standards for Registered NZ Charities

Registered NZ Charities must now render an Annual Report to DIA Charities Services including a return and financial statements. New reporting standards with which NZ Registered Charities must comply in making their annual came into effect on 1 April 2015 .

USEFUL LINKS

New reporting standards – DIA Charities Services

About the New Reporting Standards – DIA Charities Services

New reporting standards glossary – DIA Charities Services

The new reporting standards are here and yes, they do affect your charity! – DIA Charities Services

Annual Reporting Timeline – DIA Charities Services

Categories in the Performance Report – What about Grants? – DIA Charities Services

Sport NZ in conjunction with Grant Thornton have prepared some guidelines in regards to the new financial reporting standards for charities which are offered to other non-profit organisations. The templates are in Word so can be downloaded and amended to suit the not for profit organisation:

Financial Reporting Guidelines & Templates & Conversion Guidance – Tiers 2, 3 & 4

Video – Grant Thornton presentation on new financial reporting standards – Tiers 2 , 3 & 4

There is a recent overview prepared on FBT application to not for profit organisations

