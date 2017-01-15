LIANZA Announces Social Media Masterclasses

LIANZA (Library and Information Services Association of New Zealand Aotearoa) is running a series of social media classes around the country. Member rates (see below) are offered to those who work for NFP’s. For details email julia@lianza.org.nz

Event details including dates / locations: http://lianza.org.nz/event/social-media-dk

Social Media Fundamentals Presentation (maximum 40 per class)

Social media is a vital and powerful suite of tools when it comes to running your business. Many people are using these tools wrong and in turn are missing out on the benefits of what social media can do for their business and own professional development.

Using detailed case studies this presentation will cover different ideas behind social media strategies plus the variety of executions which challenge what many social media “ninjas” / “rockstars” currently advocate.

Attend this session to gain:

– insights into the nuances of social media and how most folks get it wrong;

– a deeper appreciation of the opportunities which lie in the many platforms and available online channels.

Member price: $50 Non-member: $75

Social Media Curation Masterclass (maximum 14 per class)

Following up from his previous “Social Media Fundamentals” session, DK will segway into a hands-on practical workshop. This is a chance to learn through action.

Attendees will leave with:

– skills to both create and curate social media content;

– a new appreciation of the opportunities which lie in the many platforms and available online channels (beyond just marketing e.g. professional development, market research, collaboration etc.).

You must bring a laptop which is wifi-enabled, a huge chunk of curiosity and a hunger to learn by doing. Spanning strategy and execution through detailed case studies and overarching truths most ninjas / rockstars still don’t understand.

Member price: $150 Non Member: $225

